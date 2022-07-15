Piper Sandler Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $38.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

