PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.22. 18,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,536,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.