POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 97.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of POSCO by 63.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.
About POSCO (Get Rating)
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)
