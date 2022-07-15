PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $0.35

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $13.73 million and $12.67 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,569.48 or 1.00004628 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,693,203 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.