PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 9,915 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $103,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

