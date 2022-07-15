PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.

