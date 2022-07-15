PrairieView Partners LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.