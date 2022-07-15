PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average is $248.58. The company has a market cap of $186.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

