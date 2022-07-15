PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,960,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth $503,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

