PRCY Coin (PRCY) Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00052568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023933 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001929 BTC.
About PRCY Coin
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
