Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBAM remained flat at $$29.34 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Research analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

