Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,208 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Municipal Income accounts for 0.9% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,873. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

