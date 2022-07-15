ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.72. ProFrac shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 3,264 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

