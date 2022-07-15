Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Progress Software by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Progress Software by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 120,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

