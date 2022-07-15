Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $112.33

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.33, but opened at $110.00. Progressive shares last traded at $114.11, with a volume of 21,216 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Progressive Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.11.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

