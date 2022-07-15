Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 87.2% against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $890,034.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053100 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024296 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001897 BTC.
About Project TXA
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
