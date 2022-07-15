ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.88

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 20921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

