PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Update

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, an increase of 482.4% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PTIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.87. 49,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of PropTech Investment Co. II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 269,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.