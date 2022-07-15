Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.88

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

