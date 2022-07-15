PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $84.00 at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97. PVH has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,331,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after buying an additional 329,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in PVH by 100.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

