Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,844,000 after purchasing an additional 78,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $458,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

