Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

AXTA stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

