Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Shares of VSCO opened at $26.98 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

