Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,668,442. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 in the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.