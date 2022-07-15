Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Decreased by B. Riley

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Audacy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Audacy has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 477,470 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,940.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

