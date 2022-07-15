Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Reduced by Analyst

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $33.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $107.49 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chord Energy operates as an independent exploration and production company in the Williston Basin, the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

