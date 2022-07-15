Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Reduced by Analyst

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $33.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.
Chord Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chord Energy operates as an independent exploration and production company in the Williston Basin, the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.
