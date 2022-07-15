Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

FHI has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FHI opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,998. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.