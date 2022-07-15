Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

