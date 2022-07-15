Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Down 7.7%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 1,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.
About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)
