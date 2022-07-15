Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Trading Down 14.1%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.40 and last traded at $64.40. Approximately 1,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93.

About Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF)

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

