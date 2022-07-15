Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Trading Down 14.1%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.40 and last traded at $64.40. Approximately 1,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93.
About Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qt Group Oyj (QTGPF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.