QUAI DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $67,489.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $171,250.32 and approximately $67,489.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00055373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001906 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.