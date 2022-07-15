QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.70. The stock had a trading volume of 289,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

