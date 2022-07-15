QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

