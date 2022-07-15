QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
