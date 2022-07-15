Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Equities researchers at Argus started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.