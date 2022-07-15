Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
RXT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 218,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
