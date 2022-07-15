Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

RXT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 218,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

