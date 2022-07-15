Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00063430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

