Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading 26.3% Higher

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 26.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 591,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 401,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Radisson Mining Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Radisson Mining Resources alerts:

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Up 26.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$32.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources ( CVE:RDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.