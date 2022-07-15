Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading 26.3% Higher

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 26.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 591,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 401,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Radisson Mining Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Radisson Mining Resources Trading Up 26.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$32.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.
About Radisson Mining Resources
Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.
Read More
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.