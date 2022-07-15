Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $107,869.83 and approximately $11,033.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00051943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024270 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

