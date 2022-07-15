Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $2.95 on Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $814,341.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00014011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,747,312 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

