Raymond James Trims FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price to $6.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,389,357 shares in the company, valued at $69,515,410.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $148,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,787.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 403,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,032 and sold 1,030,901 shares valued at $4,110,778.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 101.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.