Raymond James Trims Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Target Price to $19.00

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.76% from the company’s previous close.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.90. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,152. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,548,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

Further Reading

