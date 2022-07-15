Raymond James Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.07 on Friday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.14.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

