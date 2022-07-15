Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Up 704.7% in June

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, an increase of 704.7% from the June 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of RGBP stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,347,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,752,975. Regen BioPharma has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.08.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in actively identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is in the early stages of development of its products, and therapies.

