Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after buying an additional 317,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

