Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.00.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $602.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

