Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at $223,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.