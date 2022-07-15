Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.93.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.