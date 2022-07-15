Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,543. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.20.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
