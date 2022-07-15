Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,543. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.