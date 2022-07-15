Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has 2,700.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 2,650.00.

Relo Group stock opened at 18.00 on Tuesday. Relo Group has a fifty-two week low of 18.00 and a fifty-two week high of 18.00.

